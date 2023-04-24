Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Mahindra Bolero Suv Surpasses Sales Of One Lakh Units In Fy23

Mahindra Bolero SUV surpasses sales of one lakh units in FY23

Mahindra and Mahindra on Monday announced that its Bolero SUV has crossed the sales mark of one lakh units in just one year, i.e., in the last fiscal. Overall, the brand has sold more than 1.4 lakh units since its introduction in the year 2000. The company has attributed this achievement to the success of the Bolero Neo SUV that was launched in July of 2021.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Apr 2023, 11:21 AM
Follow us on:
Mahindra Bolero Neo (L) and Bolero SUV (R)

The Bolero Neo SUV is targeted towards young buyers with a greater percentage of them coming from salaried and self-employed backgrounds, the company informed. The SUV is touted as a rugged machine with modern design thanks to its body-on-frame construction. The cabin boasts of various technologies and daily-use connectivity features.

Also Read : Mahindra Bolero, Maruti Ertiga units inducted in Delhi Police fleet

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo
₹8.48 - 10.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Racer
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Toyota Urban Cruiser
₹8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Nissan Sunny 2023
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Mahindra Bolero
₹8.53 - 10.81 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The SUV is powered by an mHAWK100 engine that delivers ample power and torque for the Bolero's go-anywhere capability, making it both a city and highway commute vehicle.

Apart from the Bolero Neo, the Classic Bolero continues to witness sales growth with a rise of over 28% in FY 2023 as compared to FY 2022. Its ability to seat seven people and its all-terrain capability helps it remain a crucial part of the SUV segment in the country. “With over 1.4 million sales in total, the Bolero has become more than just an SUV; it has become a household name in semi-urban and rural India," said Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra.

Mahindra Bolero SUVs are extensively used for various nation-building roles as these are used in municipal corporations and government departments such as firefighting, forestry, irrigation, public works, emergency services, and other critical operations. Besides personal use, Bolero SUVs are also widely used by various government and law enforcement agencies across the country such as police departments, Indian Army, and paramilitary forces.

First Published Date: 24 Apr 2023, 10:56 AM IST
TAGS: city Bolero Neo Mahindra Bolero Bolero SUV
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS