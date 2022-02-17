Copyright © HT Media Limited
Limited-edition BMW 8 Series designed by artist combines eleven exterior colors

The multi-colored interior of The 8 X Jeff Koons edition of BMW 8 series is made up of high-end materials, fine leather and a cupholder lid with an edition badging and the artist’s signature.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 17 Feb 2022, 11:42 AM
Limited edition MW M850i xDrive - The 8 X Jeff Koons

German luxury carmaker BMW has collaborated with American artist Jeff Koons for the creation of a custom version of its 8-series Gran Coupe - the 8 X Jeff Koons. A limited number of only 99 units of the custom creation will be available worldwide. The vehicle will make a global debut on the occasion of Frieze Los Angeles.

The exterior design of the BMW Coupe combines eleven different exterior colors - ranging from blue to silver as well as from yellow to black. The multi-colored interior is made up of high-end materials, fine leather and a cupholder lid with an edition badging and the artist’s signature. The seats inside are made up of red and blue, reflecting colors of superheroes from comic books.

(Also read | BMW increases use of low-carbon steel in series car production)

Jeff Koons posing with his special edition BMW 8 Series Coupe

The overall design of the model includes elements of pop art as well as geometric patterns paying homage to the sporty 8 Series Gran Coupe's shape. The colors at the rear are a homage to the artist's 2010 BMW Art Car, while the "POP!" written on each side as well as the vapor thrust imagery symbolize the power and speed of The 8 X Jeff Koons.

Finishing of the exterior paint job takes over 200 hours of work time, and only four cars will be painted each week. Each car comes with a large-format certificate signed by Jeff Koons, which in addition to Oliver Zipse's signature also contains the individual Vehicle Identification Number of the respective vehicle. The dust jacket of the Driver's Manual has also been designed by the artist.

Another signature of the artist is let into the cupholder panel, in the Bavarian blue colour from the BMW logo. “My edition of the BMW 8 Series is my dream car! It is very special to me and I’ve wanted to create a special edition BMW for a long time. It is sporty and flashy as well as minimalist and conceptual," Koons said.

First Published Date: 17 Feb 2022, 11:40 AM IST
