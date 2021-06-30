Lexus enters pre-owned car business in India

Lexus India, the luxury car division of Japanese auto manufacturer Toyota has entered the pre-owned car business in India. The Japanese luxury car brand has launched Lexus Pre-Owned service in India under its Lexus Life programme.

(Also Read: 2022 Lexus NX breaks cover with momentous updates)

As the automaker has said, it will offer certified pre-owned Lexus cars to Indian buyers. These pre-owned Lexus cars are claimed to undergo standard quality and safety checks. Lexus will also offer additional services to the buyers of used cars from its Lexus Ownership Portfolio. These include services such as extended warranties and service packs.

Lexus is not the only luxury car brand that is offering pre-owned luxury cars in the Indian market. Several other luxury car brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Audi too are selling used cars in the country.

Lexus has also introduced a service called Lexus Life for Indian buyers. It is claimed to be a comprehensive ownership programme that comes with a bouquet of benefits. Lexus claims that it will offer several customised plans like finance, service options, warranty, insurance and roadside assistance under this programme.

The roadside assistance programme will include support for issues such as tyre problems and refuelling. Extended warranty options will include a two-year cover that will be available over and above the three-year OEM warranty and for vehicles ageing up to five years, said Lexus India in a release.

Talking about these services, P B Venugopal, President, Lexus India, said that these programmes will extend the Lexus experience to its customers across segments.