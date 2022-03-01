Latest Ford Everest, formerly Ford Endeavour in India, showcased as modern beast

The latest Ford Everest is now bigger than before and promises to be even more capable on varied terrains.

Ford is making sure that its big-time focus on SUVs is a comprehensive one and while the Bronco has been a runaway hit in the US market, the American automotive brand has unveiled the latest Everest SUV here as well, complete with a host of visual and feature-list updates. The Everest SUV, sold as Endeavour in India before Ford packed up its bags here, has been a solid performer in several key markets and has been leading the company's sales charts owing to its macho looks, robust build and timely updates.

While the first-generation Everest was first unveiled back in 2003, the latest 2023 Ford Everest shows amply how far a distance the SUV has traveled. The latest Everest boasts of a wheelbase that is longer than the one on the model it replaces, as well as with a track that is wider by 50 mm to help the SUV more fun to drive.

There is a fair bit of attention on the off-road capabilities of the new Ford Everest with underbody protection, selectable off-road drive modes, rear locking differential, and two functional tow hooks on the face. The SUV has a wading depth of 800 mm.

2023 Ford Everest engine details:

The latest Everest from Ford is packed with two engine options - a 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel four-cylinder and a 3.0-liter turbo-diesel V6. Both of these engines come mated to a 10-speed auto transmission unit. There will also be a 2.3-litre petrol motor which will be made available in select markets come 2023. All-Wheel drive system is likely to be offered only on top variants while power and torque figures are still awaited.

2023 Ford Everest cabin highlights:

There is much that has been enhances in the cabin of the latest Everest which now claims to offer more space to passengers in the second and final row. A vertically-oriented 12-inch display screen sits on the dashboard while the digital driver display measures 12.4 inches. Both of these make use of Ford’s latest SYNC 4A system.

A look at the cabin of the latest Ford Everest.

The feature list inside the SUV includes wireless phone charging, 10-way power adjustable front seats, heated second-row seats, heated steering wheel, apart from numerous safety features as well. The feature list and screen sizes, of course, depends on the variants selected.

Ford will offer Everest SUV in select markets including the Philippines, Thailand and Australia. Depending on the markets, it will take one rivals such as Toyota Fortuner, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, Nissan X-Terra and Isuzu MU-X.

First Published Date: