Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Land Rover Defender Vs Jeep Wrangler: Which Off Road Suv Should You Buy?

Land Rover Defender vs Jeep Wrangler: Which off-road SUV should you buy?

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Feb 2024, 16:48 PM
Follow us on:
  • Land Rover Defender is offered with different powertrains whereas the Jeep Wrangler only gets one engine option.
Land Rover Defender and Jeep Wrangler come with off-road features.

SUVs are the most popular segment in the world right now. However, not every SUV is a true off-roader. Wrangler is one of the most popular SUVs in the world when it comes to off-roading. One of the main rivals to the Jeep Wrangler is the Defender from Land Rover which created a lot of hype when the brand announced that the Defender’ moniker is coming back. Here is a quick comparison between the two SUVs.

Land Rover Defender vs Jeep Wrangler: Looks

While the Wrangler has retained its iconic look throughout the years, Land Rover decided to use a modern version of the original Defender. For instance, there are safari windows, circular LED Daytime Running Lamps, squared-off lighting elements at the rear and overall rugged looks. On the other hand, everyone recognizes a Wrangler, it still has circular headlamps, a 7-slat grille and square tail lamps. Land Rover offers the Defender in three versions - 90, 110 and 130 but the Wrangler is only offered as a 5-door body style.

Land Rover Defender vs Jeep Wrangler: Engine and gearbox

The Wrangler is offered only with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 264 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 400 Nm. It is mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission and there is 4-wheel drive on offer as well.

On the other hand, the Defender is offered with various engines. There is a 3.0-litre diesel that puts out 296 bhp and 650 Nm and a 3.0-litre turbo petrol that puts out 296 bhp and 400 Nm.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Land Rover Defender
2996.0 cc Multiple Automatic
₹93.55 Lakhs - 2.30 Cr
Compare View Offers
BMW X5
2998 Multiple Automatic
₹93.90 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Compare View Offers
Audi Q7
2995.0 Petrol Automatic
₹ 79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
BMW X8
4400 cc Petrol Automatic
₹ 1 - 1.20 Cr
View Details
Land Rover Discovery
2996.0 Multiple Automatic
₹88.06 Lakhs - 1.20 Cr
Compare View Offers
BMW X4
2998 cc Petrol Automatic
₹ 96.20 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Then there are P400 variants in which the petrol engine produces 394 bhp and 550 Nm of peak torque. Finally, there is the 5.0-litre V8 engine that produces 517 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 625 Nm. There are also a few mild-hybrid powertrains available with the 130 model. Land Rover also offers its Defender with an all-wheel drive powertrain.

Also Read : Land Rover confirms electric version of Defender SUV, to be built in Slovakia

Land Rover Defender vs Jeep Wrangler: Price

Jeep Wrangler is priced between 62.65 lakh and 66.65 lakh whereas the Land Rover Defender costs between 93.55 lakh and 2.35 crore. All prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 16 Feb 2024, 16:48 PM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS