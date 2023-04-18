KTM 390 Adventure X launched at 2.80 lakh, is 60,000 cheaper

KTM India has officially launched a more affordable version of the 390 Adventure. It is called the Adventure X and is priced at ₹2.80 lakh (introductory pricing) which makes it ₹59,000 cheaper than the 390 Adventure. The current 390 Adventure will stay on sale at ₹3.39 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. KTM India has omitted quite a few features from the 390 Adventure X so that it can be priced more aggressively into the growing adventure tourer market. The 390 Adventure X will be sold in two colourways - Electronic Orange and Dark Galvano.

In terms of features, the 390 Adventure X retains ride-by-wire, dual-channel ABS, off-road ABS, 12V accessory socket and LED lighting. However, instead of the TFT screen, it is now equipped with an LCD dashboard. The 390 Adventure will continue to come with more features such as Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC); Ride modes (street & off-road), cornering ABS, Quickshifter+ and more.

There are no hardware changes as well. So, the 390 Adventure X comes with a split trellis frame, 43 mm WP Apex USD front forks and rear monoshock, 200 mm of ground clearance, 320 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear.

There are no changes to the engine as well. It is still a 373 cc, liquid-cooled unit that produces 42. 9 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

A look at the Dark Galvano colour scheme of the KTM 390 Adventure X.

Sumeet Narang, President, Pro-Biking (Bajaj Auto Ltd.): “The segment of on/offroad, Adventure oriented motorcycles is growing in India. It is worth noting that during FY23, KTM experienced a 60% surge in KTM Adventure customer participation in KTM Pro-XP. What is particularly noteworthy is that over 50% of the participants are new customers, indicating a growing demand for Adventure motorcycling amongst consumers. While the ongoing KTM 390 Adventure continues, we have now added the KTM 390 Adventure X variant at a great introductory price of just Rs. 2.8 Lacs (ex-SR, Delhi)."

