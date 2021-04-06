Kia posts 123% growth in March, all thanks to Sonet

Kia Motors India has posted a whopping 123% YoY growth in March 2021. The South Korean automaker has sold 19,100 units last month, as compared to 8,583 units retailed in the same month a year ago. On MoM basis, Kia's sales in India dropped 14% last month, as compared to February 2021.

Cumulatively, Kia Motors India's sales in India has also witnessed a 14% MoM growth last month, in comparison with February 2021.

Kia Seltos, the first car the brand introduced to the Indian market was the bestselling model in March 2021. It sold 10,557 units last month, as compared to 7,466 units sold in March 2020, recording 41% growth. Last year, sales was dull due to the Covid-19 crisis and lockdown. However, the Seltos has been always the bestselling model of the brand since inception.

The Seltos has registered 27% MoM growth last month, as compared to 8,305 units sold in February 2021.

Kia Sonet was at the second position in the list. The compact SUV that launched couple of months back, has witnessed pretty good response from the consumers. The Kia Sonet has sold 8,498 units in March 2021. It recorded 6% MoM growth last month, as compared to 7,997 units sold in February 2021.

Kia Sonet is currently India's fourth best-selling compact SUV. It competes with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Honda WR-V and Mahindra XUV300.

The other model Kia Motors India sells in India is the Carnival premium MPV. The MPV sold 45 units in March 2021, as compared to 1,117 units registered in the same month a year ago. The luxury MPV sales has slumped by 96%. The MPV's sales declined 89% in monthly basis. It sold 400 units in February 2021.

Kia garnered a 6% market share in March 2021 with a drop of 0.1%. It finished as fourth in the overall manufacturers’ standings.