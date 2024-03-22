Copyright © HT Media Limited
Kia K4 Makes Global Debut, Will Rival Toyota Corolla And Honda Civic

Kia K4 makes global debut, will rival Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 22 Mar 2024, 16:23 PM
  • Kia has not revealed the technical specifications of the upcoming K4.
Kia K4 is a rival to Honda Civic and Toyota Camry in the global market.

Kia has taken the wrap off its second-generation K4 in the global market. It is based on the brand's new ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy. While the technical specifications have not been unveiled, Kia will make the public debut of the K4 at the New York Auto Show which is scheduled to happen on 27th March. Kia will not be bringing the K4 to the Indian market because as of now, they only have SUVs and MPVs in their lineup which are more popular as compared to sedans.

The 2025 Kia K4 looks in line with some of the latest models to come from the manufacturer such as the EV9, EV5 and the new-gen Carnival which is expected to launch in India later this year. Up-front, there are sharp L-shaped LED headlamps with Daytime Running Lamps. The tiger nose grille has been heavily redesigned and now it looks a lot more subtle as compared to before.

On the sides, the long bonnet with a swooping roof line can be noticed. Kia has hidden the rear door handles to give a more coupe-like look. There are smart-looking diamond-cut alloy wheels and muscular haunches above the rear wheels. At the rear, the L-shape tail lamps and a large glass area. Kia says that the K4 will be offered in Medium Gray, Slate Green, Canyon Brown, and Onyx Black colour schemes.

Kia has taken a minimalistic approach with the interior of the 2024 K4.

The interior is also an interesting space to be in. As expected, there are twin digital displays that are integrated to look like one large unit. The steering wheel is new and is a multi-functional unit. The centre console is minimalistic with cup holders, gear lever and USB ports. There are physical controls for climate controls and the blower itself is a slim horizontal unit just like we have seen on the Hyundai Verna.

First Published Date: 22 Mar 2024, 16:23 PM IST
TAGS: K4 Kia
