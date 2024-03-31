Kia India plans major expansion, targets 700 touchpoints by 2024-end

Kia India aims to expand its sales and service network across the country with a target of 700 touchpoints by this year's end, claims a PTI report. The South Korean auto giant plans to expand its nt has been growing at a fast pace in the Indian passenger vehicle market over the last few years, since its entry into the highly competitive country market in 2019 with the Seltos.

The first-ever Kia car in India, the Seltos has been highly successful in the country's passenger vehicle market despite tough competition. The second model from the brand in India, the Kia Sonet too grabbed a sizeable share of the intensely competitive compact SUV market, where it competes with rivals such as Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza etc. The Kia Carens too has earned its own spot in the Indian PV market.

With this success, the car manufacturer under the Hyundai Group is now reportedly aiming to grow faster in the country by reaching more customers. Targeting that, Kia India plans to set up 700 sales and service touchpoints in 300 cities across the country by the end of this year. This is going to be a significant leap from the OEM's current sales and service network. Kia India currently has 522 touchpoints in 236 cities across India.

Watch: Kia Seltos 2023: First drive review

The report further stated that Kia India is focused on strengthening its presence in the Tier-1 and Tier-2 markets across the country, which would contribute 40 per cent to its total network strength. Besides that, Kia India is reportedly aiming to expand its touchpoints in the lower-tier and upcountry markets as well. Kia India also reportedly intends to expand its certified pre-owned network to 100 outlets by the end of 2024. Currently, the automaker has 59 such outlets across the country.

Speaking on the automaker's growth strategy, Kia India's National Head of Sales & Marketing, Hardeep Singh Brar said that this expansion of sales and service network will be a key part of Kia's 2.0 strategy in India. "We have expanded our touchpoints network from 285 to 522 since starting our operations in India. As part of Kia's 2.0 strategy, we are aiming to close the year with over 700 touchpoints, thereby making Kia more accessible to our esteemed customers," he added.

