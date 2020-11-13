Kia Carnival updated in home market, now also gets mammoth TV monitor

Kia Carnival was launched in the Indian market at the start of 2020 and while it commands a rather premium price tag, the MPV has managed to showcase Kia's ability to offer a luxurious ride to prospective buyers. The Korean company has now introduced Carnival 2021 in its home market and while there are noteworthy updates on the outside, it is the cabin of the vehicle that has been splurged with even more luxury, highlighted by a 21.5-inch monitor for in-car entertainment needs.

Kia Carnival 2021 takes cues from high-end luxury limos and offers the big screen for entertainment purposes at a time when even the most premium brands offer large touchscreens but of comparatively smaller dimensions than the one inside the new Carnival in its Hi Limousine trim. And if you don't like to share what you may be watching on the screen, just draw the curtains which have been brought in to the car.

If the curtain is a throwback to old days, the safety feature brings the Carnival right back up to speed with current times. It gets feature lane-keeping assist, blind-spot detection, and forward collision-avoidance assist. It can also detect pedestrians as well as cyclists. Most significant though is is its semi-autonomous Level 2 driving system.

Kia Carnival Hi Limousine also gets a roof that is now higher and side step boards have been added.

The vehicle is already open for sale in the South Korean market but it is not yet known when it will be brought to other markets like India and the US, where it is called Kia Sedona.