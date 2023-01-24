Jehan Daruvala joins MP Motorsport for 2023 Formula 2

Indian racer Jehan Daruvala has joined reigning Formula 2 champions MP Motorsport for the 2023 season. The Formula 1 support series will see Daruvala return to it for the fourth time having raced with Prema Racing and Carlin Motorsport in the past. The 24-year-old will drive alongside Norwegian Dennis Haugar, his Prema Racing teammate from last year.

Daruvala will continue his reserve driver duties for Mahindra Racing in Formula E, the driver confirmed. He will also be the second Indian driver on the grid this season in Formula 2 joining Kush Maini.

Speaking about joining MP Motorsport, Jehan Daruvala said, “I’m extremely excited to be racing for MP Motorsport. The team has progressed tremendously and impressed the entire F2 field with their performances last year. They showed consistent front-running pace, wrapped up both the drivers’ and team’s titles and go into the 2023 season as the team to beat. I am confident Dennis and I can build on that success and lead the team to more race wins, podiums and, hopefully, championship glory in 2023."

Jehan Daruvala tested the MP Motorsport F2 machine in November last year

MP Motorsport team principal Sander Dorsman said, “At MP, we are delighted to welcome Jehan to our FIA F2 team. He has been a consistent frontrunner right from his debut in the category, taking wins in every F2 season he has competed in. His experience will be of great value to the team, so we are very much aiming for a repeat of last year’s form."

The Mumbai-based racer previously won four races in F2. He had his first run in the MP Motorsport machine during the post-season test in Abu Dhabi in November 2022. The driver went on to set the second-quickest time on the second day of the three-day test.

MP Motorsport is a Netherlands-headquartered F2 team and the only one to have won the title twice in the feeder series. The team has five race wins to its name with championship winner Felipe Drugovich, apart from multiple podiums.

