Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Jehan Daruvala Joins Mp Motorsport For 2023 Formula 2

Jehan Daruvala joins MP Motorsport for 2023 Formula 2

Indian racer Jehan Daruvala has joined reigning Formula 2 champions MP Motorsport for the 2023 season. The Formula 1 support series will see Daruvala return to it for the fourth time having raced with Prema Racing and Carlin Motorsport in the past. The 24-year-old will drive alongside Norwegian Dennis Haugar, his Prema Racing teammate from last year.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 24 Jan 2023, 18:22 PM
Follow us on:
Jehan Daruvala will be driving for MP Motorsport, the reigning champions of Formula 2

Daruvala will continue his reserve driver duties for Mahindra Racing in Formula E, the driver confirmed. He will also be the second Indian driver on the grid this season in Formula 2 joining Kush Maini.

Also Read : Jehan Daruvala joins Mahindra Racing as reserve driver to compete in Formula E

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Aston Martin Db11
5198 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.9 kmpl
₹3.29 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Aston Martin Vantage
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.62 kmpl
₹2.95 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Speaking about joining MP Motorsport, Jehan Daruvala said, “I’m extremely excited to be racing for MP Motorsport. The team has progressed tremendously and impressed the entire F2 field with their performances last year. They showed consistent front-running pace, wrapped up both the drivers’ and team’s titles and go into the 2023 season as the team to beat. I am confident Dennis and I can build on that success and lead the team to more race wins, podiums and, hopefully, championship glory in 2023."

Jehan Daruvala tested the MP Motorsport F2 machine in November last year

MP Motorsport team principal Sander Dorsman said, “At MP, we are delighted to welcome Jehan to our FIA F2 team. He has been a consistent frontrunner right from his debut in the category, taking wins in every F2 season he has competed in. His experience will be of great value to the team, so we are very much aiming for a repeat of last year’s form."

The Mumbai-based racer previously won four races in F2. He had his first run in the MP Motorsport machine during the post-season test in Abu Dhabi in November 2022. The driver went on to set the second-quickest time on the second day of the three-day test.

MP Motorsport is a Netherlands-headquartered F2 team and the only one to have won the title twice in the feeder series. The team has five race wins to its name with championship winner Felipe Drugovich, apart from multiple podiums.

First Published Date: 24 Jan 2023, 18:22 PM IST
TAGS: Jehan Daruvala Formula 2 Motorsport Formula 1 Motorsport India
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS