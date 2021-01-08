Jeep Compass 2021 ready for a fight: Five key updates in the mid-size SUV

Jeep Compass 2021 for the Indian car market has been officially unveiled and the updates promise to make it a strong offering here once again. Compass has been a formidable product from Jeep here since its launch three years ago even if recent times saw it facing the heat from the new Seltos and Hector, as well as the updated Creta and Harrier.

The preference for SUVs among Indian buyers means that not only is Compass as relevant as ever but its recent updates could make it a worthy player in its segment. Jeep has worked overtime to ensure that its most affordable product here has what it takes to woo and wow prospective buyers.

(Check out more pics of Jeep Compass 2021 here)

Here are five major updates you need to know in the new Jeep Compass: