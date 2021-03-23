Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV launched. Highlights: Price, specs and rivals

Jaguar I-Pace will make its much-awaited debut in the Indian car market today and will be the second battery-powered option in the luxury car segment here. Mercedes had launched EQC in India late last year but with the I-Pace, the field of play is all set to become more intense.

The I-Pace has won several accolades the world over and its India debut does showcase Jaguar Land Rover's intentions of powering its way into a new future. While it may be a niche product and beyond the reach of the masses, the electric vehicle does promise to be a viable option for luxury car buyers looking at adding a clean vehicle to their respective garage.

Here are the live and latest updates from the launch of Jaguar I-PACE:

1105 hrs: The Jaguar I-Pace has a 90kWh lithium-ion battery pack that can be charged to 80% in 45 minutes using a 100kW fast charging unit.

1108 hrs: The I-Pace claims to be fast, seriously fast. It has 395 bhp with 696 Nm of peak torque.

1130 hrs: The electric SUV will be able to cover nearly 480 kms on single charge and will be able to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.8 seconds.

1140 hrs: The I-Pace has coupe-like profile with a sliding bonnet, LED headlamps, honeycomb pattern grille and a massive panoramic sunroof.

Jaguar I-Pace (Image: HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

1150 hrs: The interior of the I-Pace is also spacious enough for five people. The main highlight of the cabin is the futuristic dashboard with digital display units. The cabin also has air ionisation that features PM2.5 filtration.

1200 hrs: The Jaguar I-PACE owners will get complimentary 5 years service package, 5 years Jaguar Roadside Assistance.

1208 hrs: The bookings for the I-Pace were started by Jaguar Land Rover India from November last year.

1210 hrs: The Jaguar I-PACE has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹1.06 crore.

1215 hrs: Jaguar I-Pace will compete with rivals like Mercedes-Benz EQC and the soon-to-be-launched Audi e-Tron. Read the full launch report of the electric SUV here.