Jaguar F-Pace 2021 set for India launch, bookings now open. All the details

It is raining SUVs in the Indian car market and Jaguar is hoping for an outright thunderous storm with the opening of bookings for the new F-Pace which is scheduled for a launch here in the times to come. The 2021 F-Pace promises to have a long list of updates - on the outside as well as in the cabin, to woo prospective customers with and will continue to be offered in petrol as well as diesel engine options.

One of the biggest highlights of the new F-Pace from Jaguar is that it will be available in India in the R-Dynamic S Trim for the first time ever. This will be on both petrol as well as diesel powertrain.

While there would be a four-cylinder petrol engine on offer, it is the next-generation 2-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged Ingenium diesel engine that is likely to garner maximum attention.

Seen here is the cabin of the left-hand-drive model of the new Jaguar F-Pace.

Grabbing attention would also be an all-new interior of the F-Pace although Jaguar has not put out the details yet apart from promising a slew of advanced connectivity options which include the latest generation Pivi Pro infotainment.

Jaguar is betting big on the new F-Pace to find favour in the market. "In its latest avatar, the new Jaguar F-PACE’s standout design contours, exhilarating performance and a more luxurious and connected experience is bound to captivate many many hearts in India," said Rohit Suri, President and MS at Jaguar Land Rover India.

Deliveries of the new F-Pace will commence from May.

Jaguar is bolstering its product portfolio in India and currently offers XE (starting at ₹46.64 lakh), XF (starting at ₹55.67 lakh), F-Type (starting at ₹95.12 lakh) as well as the recently-launched I-Pace EV which starts at ₹1.05 crore. (All prices ex-showroom).