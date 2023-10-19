Is the Kia Sonet iMT the right city-bred sub-compact SUV for you?

In a world fast being taken over by a wide variety of automatic transmission units, a handful of manufacturers also offer the option of choosing a semi-automatic gearbox. And while these may only be restricted to a few models here and there, the popularity has only grown with passing time. Convenience of a near-automatic set up, coupled with a lower price point - why the heck not? So even as the Kia Sonet looks to beat back the charge of newer and updated rivals in the market, it also banks on its iMT technology to strike a unique chord.

The likes of Hyundai and Kia were among the first to bring out the clutcheless drive technology. The Creta has it and so does the Seltos and Venue. The Sonet itself has had iMT versions for some time now. And by the Kia India's own admission, there is a viable market for - and a healthy response - to the technology.

What is iMT?

iMT broadly refers to ‘Intelligent Manual Transmission’. It basically means a technology which placed a gear stick as usual but without the need for a clutch to manage it. In heavy traffic conditions, it is the process of engaging and releasing the clutch that causes most of the driver fatigue and so, eliminating the clutch itself is positioned as a viable and practical alternative.

The Kia Sonet with iMT continues to have a number of high-end features that can be found on the lineup-leading variant of the model.

Is DCT better than iMT?

The DCT systems on Kia cars are raved about by many. And rightly so. The rev bands are high and the shifts butter smooth. There is a lot of accelerating power even if the gearbox is managing the numbers entirely on its own. But in the past, a few DCT systems have been found prone to overheating and this remains a real concern. Plus, a fully-automatic car would always be more expensive than a comparable version of the same car but with iMT.

It all boils down - no pun intended, to who prioritises what: complete convenience or a lesser purchase cost.

What does the Kia Sonet iMT offer?

Kia Sonet iMT is offered with both its diesel as well as petrol engine options. It also comes on the variants with dual-tone body colour. And the feature list is almost as extensive as on the automatic top-end variant - large and responsive touchscreen, all digital driver display, mood lighting, air-purification system, Bose sound system, ventilated front seats and automatic climate control, among many others.

The top-end Sonet GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel iMT Dual Tone is priced at around ₹14 lakhs before taxes kick in. The Sonet GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone is at around ₹14.80 lakh, again before taxes. There is a sizeable price difference between the two respective top-ends and this is where the iMT emerges as a far more practical choice. For those with high daily commutes within city confines, especially where choker-blocked traffic is a menace, the automatic Sonet may be very relevant. But for purists who want the feel of the stick and still not be bogged down by driving fatigue, the Sonet iMT makes a whole lot of sense.

