Toyota Innova Hycross: Variant-wise feature list

Toyota Kirloskar Motor's latest launch is the new generation of Innova. It is called the Innova Hycross and it will sit alongside the Innova Crysta which will stay on sale in its lower trims. Toyota has not revealed the prices of the Innova Hycross but one can book the MPV for a token amount of ₹50,000. The person would be able to choose from five variants. Here, is a variant-wise feature list of the Toyota Innova Hycross.