Innova Crysta diesel to Punch CNG: 5 cars likely to launch in India in February

From electric cars to CNG vehicles; India is expected to see a few new cars hitting its shores in February. These new cars could range from MPV to hatchback and will include brand new model as well as new generation versions of older models. Prominent among the carmakers who are expected to launch cars next month are Toyota Motor, Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor. While the official launch dates have not been announced yet, at least two of the upcoming cars are all but confirmed for next month.

Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Motor recently started to accept booking for the new Innova Crysta. The Japanese auto giant reintroduced one of its best-selling models months after its strong hybrid version, called the Innova HyCross, made its debut in the country. The Innova Crysta will be launched with a diesel engine only. In its new avatar, the Innova Crysta get a new face with design tweaks. The new Toyota Innova Crysta will be powered by only a 2.4-litre diesel engine. It is likely to generate 148 bhp of maximum power and 360 Nm of peak torque.

Citroen eC3

Citroen is all set to launch the eC3, its first electric car in India, next month. The carmaker recently showcased the electric hatchback based on the C3. The French carmaker has opened the bookings for the EV. The eC3 is the third product from the French after the C5 Aircross and the C3. Citroen eC3 comes with a 29.2 kWh battery pack and it claims to offer a range of 320 kms on a single charge. It aims to take on the Tata Tiago EV as its key rival.

Watch: Citroen eC3 review: Worthy challenger to Tata Tiago EV?

Hyundai Verna

After more than two years, Hyundai Motor is likely to launch the new generation Verna in India in February. The Korean carmaker has been testing the new Verna on the streets and has been spied a number of times. The compact sedan, which rivals the likes of Honda City, Maruti Ciaz, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus, is expected to come with new design and features. Under its hood, Hyundai is likely to equip the new Verna with both petrol and diesel engine options.

Tata Punch CNG

Tata Motors is expected to expand its CNG lineup with an SUV this time. Showcased for the first time during the recently-concluded Auto Expo 2023, the Punch CNG model is likely to be launched next month. The new Punch iCNG will come with two CNG cylinders instead of a large one to help in optimising cargo space of the boot. The engine will be the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Revotron unit, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, that will produce 75.94 bhp and 97 Nm in CNG mode.

Lexus RX

Lexus unveiled the new generation RX SUV at the Auto Expo 2023. It is likely to be launched in India in the next few weeks. Lexus RX will be available in two powertrain variants – the RX 350h Luxury Hybrid, and the RX 500h F-Sport Performance. The carmaker has already started to accept bookings for both variants, hinting at its imminent launch. Lexus RX 350h Hybrid will be powered by a 2.5-litre engine paired that can generate 247 hp, while the Lexus RX 500h F-Sport Performance will be offered with 2.4-litre turbocharged unit, the most powerful yet under the hood of any RX models. It can churn out 366 hp of power and 460 Nm of peak torque.

First Published Date: