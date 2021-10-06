Indian firm unveils Asia's first hybrid flying car at major world expo

With various companies worldwide pursuing the dream of making flying cars a reality, we are getting closer to it everyday, one step at a time, and India is not behind in this race. Chennai-based firm Vinata Aeromobility has unveiled Asia's first hybrid flying car prototype at the world's largest Helitech Expo - Excel, London.

The company has also released a video of the digital prototype of the flying car on its YouTube channel, giving a glimpse of the cabin and the seating arrangement. The flying car can accommodate two people at a time and features doors that open upright, like wings. There is huge vertically-placed digital touchscreen system that can be used for navigation, among other things.

Above the vertical screen are three horizontally placed screens that feature various functionalities including weather information and then there's a yoke like steering wheel with the logo of the company in the centre. The seats look quite comfortable and made of high-quality materials. There is a champagne holder on the side of one of the seats.

The hybrid flying car by Vinata is a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) machine and its rotor configuration is Co-axial quad-rotor. It weighs 1100kg and can handle a maximum takeoff weight of 1300kg. The main USP of the flying car is that it will be made in India and will use bio fuel alongside electricity to make its usage more sustainable. It can fly up to 60 minutes at a top speed of 120 kmph. It can fly at a maximum height of 3,000 ft from ground level.

Vinata Aeromobility had last month presented its flying car prototype to the country's Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who praised the manufacturer for its efforts. Expected to become a reality by 2023, the flying car would be used for transporting people and cargo, and even providing medical emergency services.