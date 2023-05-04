Hyundai Exter SUV revealed for the first time in spy shots

Hyundai Exter SUV, all set for debut in India, has been revealed ahead of its official unveiling. The small SUV, which is expected to rival the likes of Tata Punch and Citroen C3 when launched in India, was spotted testing on the roads of South Korea recently. The images shared on social media shows how the SUV looks from the sides and at the rear for the first time. Hyundai had earlier shared the first official look of the Exter SUV when announcing its arrival in India later this year.

The spy shots of the Exter SUV shows squared wheel arches on the side with alloy wheels. The C-pillar gets dual-tone treatment and black roof rails. At the rear, the SUV gets wraparound taillights, possibly LED units like the headlights at the front. The taillights also get the H-shape as seen on the DRLs in the first official look of the SUV. The SUV will also get a rear light bar that will connect the taillights.

Last month, Hyundai had revealed the design render of the Exter SUV featuring a bold front design with youthful characteristics. The exterior gets distinct Signature H-LED DRLs with a rounded up front face and parametric patterns on the grille. The character lines seem to be distinctly carved out to make the front face of the SUV stand out.

The upcoming SUV from Hyundai has been developed on the lines of the company's global design identity of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. Its design inspiration has been taken from outdoor and urban lifestyle as the SUV is being targeted at young buyers. “Exuding elements of Parametric Dynamism, Hyundai Exter is set to define new aspirations of young Gen Z customers that are looking to own a modern and youthful SUV," Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India, had said.

Hyundai is expected to drive in the Exter with only petrol engines on offer. The engine is likely to come mated to both manual and automatic gearboxes. An iMT gearbox could also be an option. The SUV will likely be feature-loaded and come with connected technologies, a large infotainment screen, and more. The SUV is expected to sit above Grand i10 Nios but below Venue in the company's small-car lineup.

Hyundai is expected to reveal further details on the exterior, specifications and the interior of the Exter SUV in the coming weeks. Once launched, Hyundai's new entry-level SUV will take the fight to Tata Punch, Citroen C3, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger on the Indian roads.

First Published Date: