India-bound Great Wall Motors launches third generation Haval H6 SUV

China’s Great Wall Motors has launched its global strategic model under its SUV specialist brand Haval, the third generation Haval H6. It is one of the most popular offering from the Chinese carmaker which has so far sold over 3 million H6 SUVs globally across more than 60 countries over 5 consecutive years. The SUV was unveiled on August 30.

The third generation Haval H6 SUV gets more than 150 upgrades particularly in the intelligent connectivity, intelligent safety, intelligent driving, and intelligent cabin. The company claims it has three world’s first features in the SUV.

The company claims Haval H6 is the world’s first ICE powered SUV with the FOTA (Firmware Over-the-Air) ability to upgrade more than 40 key modules in the vehicle. Besides this, the carmaker also claims it is the world’s first ICE powered SUV with 5G compatibility and also first non-premium SUV with Automated Reversing Assist.

The new generation H6 SUV is developed under GWM’s latest global high-intelligence modular platform that boasts high performance, high safety, and lightweight technology.

The look of the third generation H6 SUV adopts the ‘Oriental Futurism’ design concept. The concept is based on “Built by the world and for the world" philosophy and show its uniqueness and originality, it is not about overtly aggressiveness but more about sophisticated elegance, not about abuse of Golden Ratio everywhere but more simple and exquisite curves and lines, not about sci-fi like interior but more futuristic simplicity to eradicate unnecessary elements.

Great Wall Motors claim the new H6 SUV is moving towards achieving level 3 autonomous driving. Inherited from GWM's 3DP (3 Dimensional Protection) safety concept, H6 has further developed the concept to "intelligent safety", which is different from the traditional first-generation passive mechanical safety. It is well-adapted to the SAE’s (Society of Automotive Engineering) autonomous driving levels.

The Haval H6 SUV has been launched in China at a price of 115,900 yuan (around ₹12.33 lakh ) and goes upto 134,900 yuan (around ₹14.35 lakh).