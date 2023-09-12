Volkswagen Virtus GT Edge in Carbon Steel Grey Matte unveiled, bookings open

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Volkswagen has unveiled a new colour scheme for its Edge variants of the Virtus GT. The new paint scheme is called Carbon Steel Grey Matte and it will be available in limited units. The pre-bookings are now open online and the deliveries will start in October. The price of the new colour scheme has not yet been announced.