Hyundai teases Ioniq 5 electric car ahead of debut next month

Hyundai has released the first pictures and videos of its upcoming electric vehicle Ioniq 5 midsize CUV, the first model in its Ioniq dedicated BEV lineup brand.

Ioniq 5 will be the first EV mated with Hyundai's Electric-Global Modular Platform made exclusively for next-generation electric cars from the Korean carmaker.

Ioniq 5’s distinctive and innovative design elements include pixel-inspired headlights showcasing the digital technology within. Ioniq 5 is also the first Hyundai vehicle to feature a clamshell hood that spans the entire width of the car. A fully enclosed grille and digital side mirrors complete the front face of the Ioniq 5.

"IONIQ 5 presents an all-new customer experience through innovative EV design that is evocative of the icon that established Hyundai’s design DNA," said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. "Beginning with IONIQ 5, our dedicated BEV lineup brand will redefine the relationship between people and their cars, establishing a new standard against which all BEV design experiences will be measured."

Hyundai Motor has also released four teaser videos each giving a sneak peek at Ioniq 5’s core technologies. Three ‘Ultimate Camping’ videos show a camper using various electrical appliances powered by Ioniq 5’s Vehicle to Load technology that functions as a general power supply. In each video, the camper is seen using IONIQ 5’s 3.5KW of V2L-supplied power to roast a turkey in a large oven, listen to music on high-end audio speakers, and exercise on a treadmill-all at a camping site.

The fourth video called ‘5 Min Challenge’ highlights Ioniq 5’s ultra-fast charging capability that enables it to drive more than 100km with only a 5-minute charge.

The Ioniq 5 is likely to come with all-wheel drive with an output of of 309 hp. It can reportedly zip from zero to 100 kmph in a little over 5 seconds. The details of the battery pack is still undisclosed. However, according to reports, the Ioniq 5 will be able to cover 450 kms on single charge.

Ioniq 5 will debut on a virtual world premiere event in February 2021.