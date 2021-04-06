Hyundai Staria luxury MPV to debut on April 13, key details revealed

Hyundai has announced that its upcoming luxury multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) Staria will break cover during a global premiere to be held next week on April 13. The Korean carmaker has been teasing the new model, which is successor to its Starex MPV, for the past few days.

Hyundai had earlier said that interior of the Staria is inspired by the cruise ship’s lounge. In the latest teaser video released by Hyundai, it becomes clear what Hyundai meant by that. As promised earlier, the MPV looks to be very spacious inside and has a well thought out seating arrangement that enhances the sense of spaciousness.

Firstly, the large panoramic windows offer a wide view of the surroundings that help accentuate the feeling of roominess. But what Hyundai actually meant by a 'new dimension of space' is actually the arrangement of seats in the middle row.

As seen in the video, the Staria luxury MPV is all set to get captain seats at the back which appear to be more like recliner couches. Instead of going for a traditional three-row breakup of seats, Hyundai decided to arrange the seats so that they face each other. This promises to enhance the feeling of space inside the cabin with the sense of more distance with co-passengers and with more legroom to work with.

The backseats also fold absolutely flat and can be turned into a large enough bed for at least two if one decides to go on camping with the Staria. To make it appear a lot more premium, Hyundai has added ambient lighting, with 64 different adjustable colour options, that can cover the cockpit, the floor area and the panels inside. If used as a commercial vehicle, this entire backseat area can be transformed into a large cargo zone if required.

Hyundai says the interior of the Staria MPV is inspired by traditional Korean architecture Hanok which tries to 'create a living space for the coexistence of humans and nature'. The interior is also highlighted by a plush cabin that is dominated by a fully digital cockpit. There is a 10.25-inch display on the front and a centre console with touch function. The digital instrument cluster is placed above the dashboard and helps the driver have an unobstructed view of the traffic ahead.