Hyundai N models might suggest just go hybrid soon. Check details

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Hybrids are currently all the rage, with nearly every major global market reporting a rise in the adoption of these dual-power-source vehicles. Interestingly, Hyundai's N performance-car sub-brand which has been at the forefront of developing sporty petrol-powered models and lately in the EV space as well with the Ioniq 5 N, is also planning to go the hybrid route. The company has hinted that a hotter hybrid model could be on the horizon, bridging the gap between traditional petrol engines and the electric vehicles.
In a recent discussion with Australian media, Albert Biermann, former Hyundai N boss and current Executive Technical Advisor, hinted at the possibility of a sporty hybrid model under the N brand. While no official green light has been given for such a project, Biermann expressed confidence in the potential for a hybrid N car, suggesting that the i30 Sedan N could be a possible candidate for such a model.
The current i30 Sedan N is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder engine, producing 206kW and 392Nm of torque. In contrast, the non-N i30 Sedan features a hybrid powertrain, combining a 1.6-litre petrol engine with an electric motor for a total output of 104kW and 265Nm. The significant performance gap between these two models highlights the challenge of developing a high-performance hybrid N model.
Interestingly, Hyundai had decided that production of internal combustion engine (ICE) N models for the European market will cease in February. This decision aligns with the company's commitment to offering a zero-tailpipe-emission lineup by 2035 and operating 100% carbon neutral by 2045. Moving forward, Hyundai aims to develop Hyundai N as a leader in high-performance electric vehicles (EVs), leveraging technological advancements to enhance the appeal of EVs in the future.
Despite the technical challenges, Biermann remains optimistic about the possibility of a hybrid N car, citing the need to cater to differing market demands for electric vehicles. He emphasised the importance of offering hybrid solutions in smaller N car segments to facilitate a smoother transition towards electrification.
The potential for a hybrid N model is further supported by Hyundai's plans to incorporate its 2.5-litre turbo four-cylinder engine into future hybrid systems for Genesis luxury models. This move indicates Hyundai's commitment to hybrid technology and its potential application in performance-oriented vehicles.
While Hyundai Europe recently discontinued the i30 N and i20 N hatchbacks, signaling a shift towards electric models, Biermann is firm in his belief that a performance hybrid has its place in the future lineup. He envisions a performance-oriented small car with a hybrid concept, although the feasibility of such a project remains uncertain at this stage.
Whether a hybrid N model will become a reality remains to be seen, but Biermann's vision suggests that performance and sustainability can coexist in the world of N cars.