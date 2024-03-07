Hyundai N models might suggest just go hybrid soon. Check details

Hybrids are currently all the rage, with nearly every major global market reporting a rise in the adoption of these dual-power-source vehicles. Interestingly, Hyundai's N performance-car sub-brand which has been at the forefront of developing sporty petrol-powered models and lately in the EV space as well with the Ioniq 5 N, is also planning to go the hybrid route. The company has hinted that a hotter hybrid model could be on the horizon, bridging the gap between traditional petrol engines and the electric vehicles.

Hyundai Motor Group is developing powerful hybrid powertrains for several vehicles, including potential use in Hyundai N models. One such powertrain u

In a recent discussion with Australian media, Albert Biermann, former Hyundai N boss and current Executive Technical Advisor, hinted at the possibility of a sporty hybrid model under the N brand. While no official green light has been given for such a project, Biermann expressed confidence in the potential for a hybrid N car, suggesting that the i30 Sedan N could be a possible candidate for such a model.

The current i30 Sedan N is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder engine, producing 206kW and 392Nm of torque. In contrast, the non-N i30 Sedan features a hybrid powertrain, combining a 1.6-litre petrol engine with an electric motor for a total output of 104kW and 265Nm. The significant performance gap between these two models highlights the challenge of developing a high-performance hybrid N model.

Interestingly, Hyundai had decided that production of internal combustion engine (ICE) N models for the European market will cease in February. This decision aligns with the company's commitment to offering a zero-tailpipe-emission lineup by 2035 and operating 100% carbon neutral by 2045. Moving forward, Hyundai aims to develop Hyundai N as a leader in high-performance electric vehicles (EVs), leveraging technological advancements to enhance the appeal of EVs in the future.

Despite the technical challenges, Biermann remains optimistic about the possibility of a hybrid N car, citing the need to cater to differing market demands for electric vehicles. He emphasised the importance of offering hybrid solutions in smaller N car segments to facilitate a smoother transition towards electrification.

The potential for a hybrid N model is further supported by Hyundai's plans to incorporate its 2.5-litre turbo four-cylinder engine into future hybrid systems for Genesis luxury models. This move indicates Hyundai's commitment to hybrid technology and its potential application in performance-oriented vehicles.

While Hyundai Europe recently discontinued the i30 N and i20 N hatchbacks, signaling a shift towards electric models, Biermann is firm in his belief that a performance hybrid has its place in the future lineup. He envisions a performance-oriented small car with a hybrid concept, although the feasibility of such a project remains uncertain at this stage.

Whether a hybrid N model will become a reality remains to be seen, but Biermann's vision suggests that performance and sustainability can coexist in the world of N cars.

