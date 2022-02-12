Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Cars Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric SUV gets its first facelift a year after debut

Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric SUV gets its first facelift a year after debut

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 will now be available with a larger 77.4-kWh lithium-ion battery pack which improves its range to nearly 500 kms on a single charge.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 12 Feb 2022, 11:59 AM
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 will now be available with a larger 77.4-kWh lithium-ion battery pack which improves its range to nearly 500 kms on a single charge.

Hyundai has introduced the first facelift version of its electric SUV Ioniq 5 for the European markets. The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 will now get a larger battery pack to improve its electric range besides other changes a year since it made its global debut.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 was first launched in February last year.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc|Electric|Automatic
₹ 23.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bmw 5 Series
1998 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 63.4 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 4.67 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.19 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Aura
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.92 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai I20
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 6.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

It is the first model based on Hyundai’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). It is also likely to hit the Indian markets soon as the Korean carmaker plans to introduce new EV models in the country in coming days.

The facelift version of the Ioniq 5 comes with a new 77.4kWh battery pack, up from the 72.6 kWh battery used in the first generation model. The upgraded battery pack will help the electric SUV to increase its range. Though official figures have not been released yet, the new battery is expected to increase the range of Ioniq 5's long-range rear-wheel drive to nearly 500 kms on a single charge from the existing range of about 485 kms, according to the WLTP cycle.

The 2023 Ioniq 5 will also offer improved system of active thermoregulation of the battery to improve its efficiency.

Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing and Product at Hyundai Motor Europe, said, “Ioniq 5 has proved to be highly successful in the 12 months since its launch, both in terms of sales and brand building. The segment is growing increasingly competitive, and we will be offering enhanced features to defend our position as technology leader in the automotive industry."

Another key change in the new Ioniq 5 is the introduction of video-based digital interior and exterior mirrors. The central screen instead of a saloon mirror is introduced for the first time. There is a separate camera under the spoiler visor on the rear door. The Digital Centre Mirror (DCM) optimises visibility by providing an unobstructed, panoramic rear-facing view of the car.

Among other notable changes are options include adaptive dampers and black bumper inserts, although there are no images of cars with this appearance yet. The car is expected to go on sale later this year in select European markets.

First Published Date: 12 Feb 2022, 11:59 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Hyundai Motor 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 2023 Ioniq 5 Electric car Electric vehicle EVs electric SUV
Related Stories
Volkswagen starts to export T-Cross SUV, sold as Taigun in India, to Mexico
11 Feb 2022
Lotus releases sketch of its first electric sports car
05 Feb 2022
Alfa Romeo Tonale breaks cover as brand's first ever plug-in hybrid electric car
09 Feb 2022
Mahindra XUV300 electric SUV launch date announced, to reveal full EV plan soon
10 Feb 2022
Lexus reveals Electrified Sport Concept, previews a suave EV successor of LFA
10 Feb 2022
Maruti Suzuki expects car production to improve as chip supply perks up
06 Feb 2022
Audi, Porsche recall 32,000 cars over misaligned rear axles
08 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS