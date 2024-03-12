Hyundai India aims to tap performance-oriented niche segment with N Line range

Hyundai Motor India is seeking to tap the fast-growing niche segment of performance-oriented cars through its N Line range of passenger vehicles, reported PTI. The South Korean auto giant launched its third N Line model in India on Monday, in the form of the much-awaited Hyundai Creta N Line . The performance-oriented iteration of the mid-size SUV joined the siblings like the i20 N Line and Venue N Line , which are already on sale in the country.

Launched at a pricing range of ₹16.82 lakh and ₹20.30 lakh (ex-showroom), the newly launched Hyundai Creta N Line comes available in N8 and N10 trim options. Powering the SUV is a 1.5-litre turbocharged GDi petrol engine, which is available with a six-speed manual transmission and seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). Hyundai opened booking for this SUV just a few days ago and delivery of the Creta N Line is slated to begin soon. With this SUV, the automaker is expecting to tap the growing segment of buyers who seek performance-oriented cars, hinted Hyundai Motor India's COO Tarun Garg.

Watch: Hyundai Creta facelift review: Major step-up for the SUV king

He said that the Hyundai N Line models have been witnessing incremental sales volume in India every year. The carmaker claims to have sold 22,000 units of N Line badged cars so far in India. "In 2021, we sold 3,196 (units of ) N Line. In 2022, we sold 7,560 N Line and in 2023, we sold 9,718 N Line...overall 22,000 N Line....the numbers are increasing. At the same time, frankly, I don't think volume is an objective in N Line. We understand it's a niche market," Garg said.

Hyundai India's N Line strategy: What lies ahead

Speaking on the objective behind introducing more products under the N Line range, Garg said that as there is a growing niche segment of performance-oriented cars, the company wants to offer the customers unique models, which will ensure a unique experience. "We believe even if there's a niche, I think it's our responsibility to give the set of customers who are looking to have a very unique car for themselves, a very unique experience for themselves, a product," Garg reportedly said.

Speaking further on the N Line strategy, he added that the average age of these performance-oriented cars' customers is 36 years as compared to Hyundai's other customers of the normal range which is 38 years. The Hyundai official further added that the N Line models are putting a lot of halo effects on the overall brand. "Although we have sold 22,000 units of N Line, I believe many more are inspired because when this car is seen on the roads, people are inspired by those sporty looks and their desire to own a car is also there," Garg reportedly said.

He also stated that Hyundai will bring more N Line cars into India in the coming days. A new model would be introduced into the lineup every one or two years. "We had promised that every one or two years we will get one N Line. Three cars are there. We will see if there's an opportunity in the future but as of now there is no plan to have the N Line in Verna," Garg added.

