Hyundai Exter SUV launched in India: Key facts about the car

Hyundai is aiming to ramp up its market share in the Indian SUV space. The South Korean automaker is already in a strong position in the segment, thanks to its offerings like Venue and Creta. The launch of Exter will further strengthen Hyundai's position. A vailable at a starting price of ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the SUV comes as a direct rival against the Tata Punch .

The Hyundai Exter has been launched with a host of interesting features and an unconventionally boxy design. The SUV is loaded with a wide range of features among which many are segment-first and class-leading in India, making it an appealing product. Overall, the Hyundai Exter is an interesting car for customers who are seeking an SUV with loads of new-age features and multiple powertrain options.

Also Read : Hyundai Exter launched in India. Here are the colour options

Here are the key facts about the Hyundai Exter SUV.

Hyundai Exter: Design

Hyundai Exter comes with a boxy design. At the front, it gets a flat face featuring H-shaped LED daytime running lights sitting at the edge of the nose bonnet, connected by a sleek black strip. The projector headlamps come with chrome garnished squarish housing. The front grille too looks unique looking. Other design elements include skid plates at the front and rear, LED taillights, and sporty diamond-cut 14-inch and 15-inch alloy wheels.

Watch: Hyundai Exter SUV launched in India: First Look

Hyundai Exter: Features

The cabin of the Hyundai Exter comes loaded with a wide range of features. Hyundai claims the cabin of the SUV offers ample space and comfort to the occupants thanks to its wheelbase. Enhancing the appeal further are the host of features that include a voice-enabled electric sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic temperature control with digital display, a fully digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system with multi-language support and connectivity compatibility with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluelink. The wireless phone charger and dashcam with dual camera are among other features that enhance the SUV's premium appeal.

Hyundai Exter: Safety

Hyundai Exter is equipped with a range of safety features as well. The SUV gets six airbags as standard including dual front airbags, and side and curtain airbags. Also, the SUV comes with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), ISOFIX, and a rear camera with parking guidelines.

Hyundai Exter: Powertrain

The Hyundai SUV draws power from a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine. This engine is also available with the option of CNG bi-fuel technology. Transmission options for the SUV include a five-speed manual gearbox and a smart auto AMT. The engine churns out 83 PS of peak power and 113.8 Nm of maximum torque.

First Published Date: