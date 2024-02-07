Hyundai Creta vs Honda Elevate: Which SUV should you buy?

Hyundai Motor India kicked off 2024 with the launch of the Creta facelift. The popular mid-size SUV has already hit a milestone with over 51,000 bookings in just one month of launching. One of the main rivals of the 2024 Creta is the Honda Elevate. Here is a quick comparison between the two mid-size SUVs.

Hyundai Creta vs Honda Elevate: Looks

Hyundai has made some much-needed changes to the design of the Creta. Yes, the previous version did sell in good numbers but the design was a bit polarizing. The curvy lines are now replaced by straight lines. The overall profile is also now squared-off which has helped in improving the road presence of the Creta.

Then there is the Elevate, which has a more squared-off design than the Creta with a huge imposing grille in the front and a rectangular headlamp setup. However, the road presence of the Elevate is not as strong as the Creta mainly because it is smaller in length.

Hyundai Creta vs Honda Elevate: Engine options

Hyundai is known to offer a lot of options with their car and the Creta is no different. There are three engine options to choose from, there's a turbo petrol engine, a naturally aspirated engine and a diesel engine. There are a lot of transmission options on offer as well. However, the most popular engine will be the naturally aspirated engine. It puts out 113 bhp and 143.8 Nm. It comes mated to a CVT automatic transmission or a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The Elevate, on the other hand, is offered only with a naturally aspirated petrol engine. The engine produces 118 bhp and 145 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission or a CVT automatic transmission.

Hyundai Creta vs Honda Elevate: Features

In terms of features, Hyundai has been a segment leader when it comes to features. The SUV comes with ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, twin 10.25-inch displays, ADAS, a digital driver's display, a wireless phone charger, electric adjustment for seats, dual-zone climate control, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, a 360-degree camera and much more.

When compared, the Elevate comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, an electric sunroof etc.

Hyundai Creta vs Honda Elevate: Price

Hyundai Creta is priced between ₹11 lakh and ₹20.15 lakh whereas the Honda Elevate costs between ₹11.58 lakh and ₹16.20 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

