Hyundai Creta receives price revision, gets E variant as base petrol

Hyundai Creta receives price revision, gets E variant as base petrol1 min read . 09:08 AM IST
- Hyundai Creta prices have been hiked across most variants in both petrol and diesel trims.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Hyundai Creta 2020 has managed to once again establish itself as a dominant player in the compact SUV segment in the country and ruled sales charts in the month of September. Hyundai has now rolled out a price revision on the Creta while adding a base E variant in the petrol trim. This means that while Creta 2020 now starts at ₹9.82 lakh* which is ₹17,000 cheaper than the previous base version, the top-of-the-line variant is now priced at ₹17.32 lakh*, ₹10,000 more than earlier.
The biggest hike comes int the petrol EX trim which was previously priced at ₹9.99 lakh* but is now at ₹10.61 lakh*. All other trims get a price hike of around ₹12,000 with the top-of-the-line 1.4 SX (O) petrol now at ₹17.32 lakh* instead of ₹17.20 lakh*.
The base E diesel remains at ₹9.99 lakh* but all other trims have also received a hike of around ₹12,000. The top-of-the-line SX (O) with automatic transmission is now priced at ₹17.32 lakh*.
While Hyundai Creta petrol is powered by a 1.5-litre (six-speed manual or CVT gearbox) and a 1.4-litre turbo engine (seven-speed DCT gearbox), the diesel gets a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine. This can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter auto option.
Launched earlier this year, Creta 2020 has managed to fight back against a spirited challenge put up by Seltos from Kia. The car holds primary responsibility of upping Hyundai's monthly sales figures and the visual upgrades, along with a more advanced cabin and the option of a turbo engine have once again made the vehicle become a firm favourite.
*All prices are ex showroom