Hyundai Creta N Line variants and gearbox options revealed. Check details

Hyundai Motor India Limited is all-set to launch the Creta N Line on March 11 and the bookings are already open for a token amount of ₹25,000 at Hyundai Signature dealerships. The brand has revealed a few details of the upcoming mid-size SUV. However, now sources have revealed that the Creta N Line will be offered in two variants - N8 and N10. However, more importantly, there will be two gearbox options on offer - a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The Creta N Line will be offered only with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. It puts out 158 bhp of max power at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 253 Nm at 1,500 - 3,500 rpm. As of now, it comes mated only to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. There are chances that Hyundai end up retuning the engine to suit the sporty character of the Creta N Line. There will be a new twin-tip exhaust also that are expected to sound sportier and raspier. Hyundai might also retune the suspension setup so that the Creta N Line feels firmer and corners better than the standard Creta.

Hyundai will offer the Creta N Line in three monotone and three dual-tone colour schemes. The monotone colours are Atlas White, Abyss Black and Titan Grey Matte whereas the dual-tone colours are Thunder Blue with Black roof, Shadow Grey with Black roof and Atlas White with Black roof.

As of now, it is not clear what will be the difference between the N8 and N10 variants. But it can be expected that the N8 variant will miss out on the Advanced Driver Aids System, electrochromatic mirror, BlueLink connectivity, Sounds of Nature and OTA updates.

There are plenty of changes to the interior as well as the exterior. The exterior will get red accents along with new bumpers and a new set of alloy wheels.

