Kia Seltos receives 13,424 pre-orders in just one day

Kia India has announced that they have recorded the segment’s highest first-day bookings with 13,424 pre-orders within 24 hours. Out of these, 1,973 bookings were done using the K-Code which was a special program to expand the Seltos community. The outgoing Seltos has emerged as one of the core brands for Kia India, contributing over 50% to its overall business with sales of over 5 lakh units.