Kia Seltos receives 13,424 pre-orders in just one day

Kia India has announced that they have recorded the segment’s highest first-day bookings with 13,424 pre-orders within 24 hours. Out of these, 1,973 bookings were done using the K-Code which was a special program to expand the Seltos community. The outgoing Seltos has emerged as one of the core brands for Kia India, contributing over 50% to its overall business with sales of over 5 lakh units.
The bookings for the Kia Seltos commenced only on July 14, 2023, and were made available to customers through the official Kia India website, as well as authorized Kia dealerships across the country. Prospective buyers secured their bookings by paying an initial amount of ₹25,000.