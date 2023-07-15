Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Kia Seltos Receives 13,424 Pre Orders In Just One Day

Kia Seltos receives 13,424 pre-orders in just one day

Kia India has announced that they have recorded the segment’s highest first-day bookings with 13,424 pre-orders within 24 hours. Out of these, 1,973 bookings were done using the K-Code which was a special program to expand the Seltos community. The outgoing Seltos has emerged as one of the core brands for Kia India, contributing over 50% to its overall business with sales of over 5 lakh units.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Jul 2023, 12:43 PM
Follow us on:
Kia will soon announce the prices of Seltos facelift in the Indian market.

The bookings for the Kia Seltos commenced only on July 14, 2023, and were made available to customers through the official Kia India website, as well as authorized Kia dealerships across the country. Prospective buyers secured their bookings by paying an initial amount of 25,000.

First Published Date: 15 Jul 2023, 12:43 PM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS