Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Cars Hyundai Casper Van, cute compact car with massive boot, launched in home market

Hyundai Casper Van, cute compact car with massive boot, launched in home market

Hyundai Casper Van has two seats for passengers which means the entire back portion of the car can be utilized for cargo.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Feb 2022, 10:45 AM
Hyundai Casper Van cleverly opens up to allow for a lot of cargo space. 

Hyundai Casper ultra compact vehicle has been quite a hit in the South Korean market since its official debut here last year. Its small dimensions and a well-appointed cabin has made it an ideal choice for many urban city commuters and building on the initial burst of positive response, Hyundai has now launched the Casper Van in the market here.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 4.67 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.19 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Aura
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.92 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai I20
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 6.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Venue
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 6.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hyundai Verna
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

From the outside, the Hyundai Casper Van is identical to the Casper - complete with LED headlights with DRLs, clean radiator grille and a pronounced skid plate. But what makes the Casper Van unique is that it is a two-seater version of the regular Casper and therefore opens up a whole lot of boot space, considering the overall dimension of the vehicle of course. With the rear seats removed, there is 940 litres of boot space in the vehicle. Reports suggest that Hyundai has also added metal bars on the rear side windows to ensure the cargo doesn't slam into the glass windows.

At under 3600 mm length, Hyundai Capser has a very compact proportion which helps its case in city conditions.

In terms of features, Casper Van also makes use of a 4.2 digital infotainment screen, has USB ports and offers Bluetooth connectivity. Casper and Casper Van also come with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features like Lane Keep Assist, Forward-Collision Warning and Cruise Control. There are also a host of optional extras like heated steering wheel, premium upholstery, among others.

The Casper Van could potentially appeal to two-member families in South Korea who have frequent travel or relocation requirements.

But if you are anywhere outside South Korea and have been waiting for the Casper to hit a Hyundai store near you, the wait may not be worth it as present because the Koreans have not made any revelations on if and when Casper would go to foreign shores. While there is a growing preference for small vehicles in Asian and European markets, Hyundai seems content in letting Casper play within South Korea for now.

First Published Date: 04 Feb 2022, 10:45 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Casper Casper Hyundai Motor Company
Related Stories
Aston Martin DBX707 debuts as world's most powerful luxury SUV with 697 hp
02 Feb 2022
Bajaj-made affordable Triumph roadster spotted overseas. To rival Royal Enfield
02 Feb 2022
Toyota retains world's biggest car seller spot
29 Jan 2022
2022 Audi Q7 facelift SUV to launch today: Price expectations
03 Feb 2022
Nissan recalls nearly 700,000 SUVs in US, Canada. Here's why
31 Jan 2022
Kia Carens vs Hyundai Alcazar: Engine, dimensions, features compared
31 Jan 2022
Isuzu V-Cross becomes costlier in India ahead of Hilux launch
28 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS