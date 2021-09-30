Hyundai Casper officially showcased as micro SUV hits home run at home

Hyundai Casper has garnered a whole lot of attention across the world even before the micro SUV was officially showcased. The buzz is only likely to grow as Hyundai Casper has now been revealed in all its cutesy glory for the South Korean market where it has already gathered over 25,000 bookings.

Hyundai Casper price:

Casper is Hyundai's first micro SUV model targeted at the urban youth looking for a smaller footprint on road in a package that is also relatively affordable. The Casper has been priced at 13.85 million won for the base model and goes up to 18.7 million won for the top Inspiration variant.

Hyundai Casper is currently only meant for the South Korea, a market where electric vehicles are fast gaining wide acceptance. Many note that despite the preference for battery-powered options, Casper's success in terms of bookings received is quite commendable.

Hyundai Casper engine options:

Casper is learnt to have two petrol engine options. There is a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated motor and the other is a 1.0-litre turbo unit. There is a four-speed automatic gearbox taking care of transmission duties.

Hyundai Casper India launch:

Casper is currently only for the South Korean market and there are no plans yet of bringing it to India. In fact, company sources have told HT Auto in the past that Casper is unlikely to be considered for the Indian market because of its rather tiny proportions.

It isn't as if the micro-SUV space isn't quite present here. Tata Punch is all set for a debut in the festive period and could take the fight to entry-level sub-compact SUVs in India. Whether Hyundai Motor India does change plans and opts to drive in Casper, however, remains to be seen even if there are no such plans afoot at present.