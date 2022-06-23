Hyundai Aura CNG gets a new variant. Check price, features and specs

The new Hyundai Aura CNG variant now sits above the S CNG variant. It will take on rivals like the Tata Tigor CNG sub-compact sedan.

Hyundai Motor has launched a new variant of the Aura sub-compact sedan with CNG. The Korean carmaker has officially introduced the new Aura CNG variant in the SX trim, which comes with the 1.2-litre Kappa Dual VTVT Bi-Fuel petrol engine. The Hyundai Aura SX CNG variant is priced at ₹8.56 lakh (ex-showroom). Earlier, Hyundai used to offer the Aura CNG models only in the S CNG variant with the same engine. The new variant is now the top-of-the-range CNG model from the carmaker which will have several features compared to the lower variant.

Among the added features the new variant of the Hyundai Aura CNG will get are the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a reverse parking camera and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Hyundai Aura CNG sub-compact sedan is only a few among the rivals in the segment to offer dual-fuel options. Recently, Tata Motors had launched the Tigor sub-compact sedan with CNG to tap the growing number of CNG vehicle customers in India. Hyundai's decision to launch a more feature-packed Aura CNG variant is aimed to take on the Tata rival model. Maruti is the only other carmaker to offer CNG in a sub-compact sedan. However, Maruti offers the Dzire CNG only in lower trims.

Hyundai Aura CNG variants Price (ex-showroom) S CNG ₹ 7.87 lakh SX CNG ₹ 8.56 lakh

The price of the new variants of Hyundai Aura SX CNG model is around ₹69,000 more expensive than the S CNG variant of the model. The SX CNG variant is also around ₹95,000 more than the price of the same variant which runs only on petrol.

The price of Hyundai Aura CNG models range between ₹7.87 lakh and ₹8.56 lakh (ex-showroom). At its price point, the Aura CNG will take the Tata Tigor CNG models head on, which starts at a price of ₹7.85 lakh and goes up to ₹8.57 lakh. Maruti Dzire CNG models are slightly more expensive and starts from ₹8.23 lakh, going up to ₹8.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

