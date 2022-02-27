Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News How The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Scores Big On Safety

How the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift scores big on safety 

New Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes with a host of safety features.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Feb 2022, 05:58 PM
Maruti claims Baleno will offer a mileage of 22,35 kmpl in the manual variant, while the variants with AGS transmission will offer 22.94 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki has launched its all-new updated Baleno facelift recently in India at a starting price of 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Priced up to 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the facelifted premium hatchback comes competing with rivals such as Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20.

(Also read: Planning to buy a car? Brace for price impacts and longer waiting period)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai I20
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 6.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Besides an updated exterior and feature-packed cabin, the new Baleno comes scoring big on the safety front. It gets a host of safety features. Here are what makes the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift an impressive and safer car.

Six airbags

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift comes with six airbags, available on Zeta and Alpha variants. The curtain airbags along with the traditional dual airbags mean additional safety for all the occupants inside the cabin. Dual airbags come as a standard feature in all variants, while the top-end model gets six airbags.

360-degree camera

The 360 degrees surround-view camera is a first-in-segment safety feature introduced in the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno. This allows the driver to check the vehicle's surroundings offering additional safety while manoeuvring in a tight spot.

Reverse parking sensors

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes with reverse parking sensors that help the driver while parking in a tight spot. This safety feature comes as standard in all variants.

ABS with EBD, brake assist, hill-hold

The new Baleno comes with hill-hold, ESP features in the lower variants. This not only adds safety to the car but increases its appeal as well.

Heads up display

New Baleno comes with this segment-leading feature, which increases safety and driving convenience as well

ISOFIX anchors

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift comes with ISOFIX anchors that provide additional safety for the child occupant.

First Published Date: 27 Feb 2022, 05:58 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Baleno Baleno Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Related Stories
Top five new features inside 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
23 Feb 2022
New Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift revealed in official TV commercial
22 Feb 2022
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift receives 25,000 bookings
23 Feb 2022
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno to launch today: Price expectations
23 Feb 2022
Toyota Glanza, based on new-gen Maruti Baleno spotted ahead of launch
26 Feb 2022
2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV teased ahead of launch in India
24 Feb 2022
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift launched at a starting price of 6.35 lakh
24 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS