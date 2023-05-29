Honda Elevate SUV, to debut on June 6, spotted testing in Japan

Honda Cars India is all set to unveil the Elevate SUV globally next week. The Elevate, Honda's first compact SUV in India after a while, was recently spotted testing on the roads of Japan before its official debut on June 6. Several details of the SUV has now been revealed after the sole teaser image shared by the Japanese auto giant so far. According to reports, the Elevate SUV will be offered with Honda Sensing, the carmaker's self-developed ADAS technology already used in new generation City sedan.

The latest spotting of the Honda Elevate SUV, carefully wrapped in camouflage, surfaced on social media. It is seen speeding down a highway in Japan, Honda's home base. Few more images of the test mule confirms all-black alloy wheels and reflectors at the rear of the SUV. However, the wheel size appears to be smaller compared to the overall size of the SUV.

Honda had earlier shared the only official image of the Elevate SUV. The top-down image shows the Elevate to come with a small electric sunroof. Among other features confirmed are roof rails, shark-fin antenna and body-coloured ORVMs. At the rear, the SUV will get an LED strip connecting the taillights along with the Elevate badging.

Honda Elevate SUV is likely to come with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, the same unit that also powers the new generation Honda City sedan. According to reports, Honda will also offer the Elevate SUV with ADAS features. Called Honda Sensing, the ADAS technology self-developed by the carmaker, was first introduced in India in the new generation City sedan. Elevate will become one of the very few models in its segment to offer ADAS technology. Honda may also offer Elevate SUV with hybrid powertrains using the same technology used in City e:HEV.

Honda Elevate SUV will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos among others in the compact SUV segment. Models like MG Hector and Tata Harrier Red Dark Edition offer ADAS features as of now. It will also take on the likes of Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV if Honda offers the Elevate with hybrid technology.

