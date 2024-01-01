MG Motor India sold 56,902 cars in 2023, retailed around 20,000 electric cars

MG Motor India registered an 18 per cent growth in retail sales in 2023 with 56,902 units sold. The car manufacturer on Monday said that it witnessed significant retail sales growth in 2023, as compared to 2022. The SAIC-owned British car manufacturer also said that it sold 4,400 units in December 2023, recording a 13 per cent growth compared to the same month a year ago.

MG Motor India also said that with this growth of 18 per cent in 2023, the auto manufacturer recorded a retail number surge for the fourth consecutive year. The car manufacturer also said that it witnessed a surge in electric vehicle sales as well, alongside its internal combustion engine-powered vehicles. The automaker has revealed that electric cars played a pivotal role in the brand's total passenger vehicle sales in India in 2023.

MG Motor India claimed that one-fourth of its total passenger vehicle sales came from electric vehicles. MG Motor India currently sells electric cars like ZS EV and Comet. The automaker has claimed that its ZS EV and Comet together sold around 20,000 units to date. This emphasises the increasing popularity of electric vehicles across India.

MG currently sells SUVs like Hector, Hector Plus, Astor and Gloster in India, which are sold with internal combustion engines. Besides that, it also sells the ZS electric SUV and Comet. MG Comet was launched in 2023 as the country's most affordable electric car.

The automaker has been planning to emphasise on the electric vehicle segment. For this, besides launching new models, the automaker is also expanding its EV lineup. MG aims to launch five new cars in India by 2028 and a majority of those will be electric vehicles. The car manufacturer is also planning to assemble EV batteries at its facility in Gujarat.

First Published Date: