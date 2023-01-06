Copyright © HT Media Limited
Google rolls out Android Auto update at CES 2023. Here's what's new

Google has rolled out the updated version of Android Auto at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023, which comes with a revamped user interface, including a split-screen layout that makes it easier for the drivers to navigate, play podcasts and music and communicate while on the go. The new user experience design update introduced in the latest version of Android Auto was first previewed in May last year during the Google I/O event.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 06 Jan 2023, 13:11 PM
The updated Android Auto comes with host of user and experience changes.

Android Auto now features a split-screen, which comes as a significant update. This split-screen layout displays directions, music, texts and all the essential information simultaneously. This means the driver doesn't need to leave the map view to perform other functions like navigating through the menus and settings, quickly pausing music or checking a message. The main focus remains on navigation using the map while he or she can continue with other functions at the same time.

Also Read : Alexa, pay for my charging: Amazon's voice assistant to help EVs to charge up

Besides the user design and experience updates, Google is making it easier to share digital car key access. The support will be expanded from Pixel and iPhones to Samsung phones and Xiaomi users, claimed the tech firm. Google also claims the split-screen layout of the updated Android Auto is compatible with all cars. This ensures that Android Auto can now reconfigure itself based on whether the car's screen is in portrait, widescreen or any other orientation.

In the updated Android Auto, the Maps is now positioned on the screen closer to the driver's seat, while there is a quick launcher allowing the drivers to access recently used apps quickly. Google has said while unveiling the new Android Auto that the new media card includes Material You, which is the tech giant's new unified design language. It claims to come featuring the driver's favourite album art.

Google has also said that Android Auto is getting a Google Assistant update, ensuring that it now provides smart suggestions like missed call reminders, quick arrival time sharing and instant access to media. There will be a progress bar for music or podcasts so the drivers can skip ahead in a song or episode, which the company claims was one of the most requested features. Also, there will be on-screen shortcuts for replying to messages and calling favourite contacts. Google also said that the latest Pixel and Samsung smartphone owners would be able to make calls using WhatsApp with Android Auto soon.

First Published Date: 06 Jan 2023, 13:11 PM IST
TAGS: auto technology automotive technology
