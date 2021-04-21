From Renault Kwid to Honda City and more, April discounts aplenty

Top Sections
To keep the sales momentum rolling, automakers have announced some heavy discounts for the month of April 2021.

3 min read . 01:35 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Special offers and benefits are being offered on the purchase of small cars and hatchbacks such as Renault Kwid, Maruti Baleno and Hyundai Santro.
  • Mahindra is offering heavy discounts on its SUVs for the month of April 2021.

From Maruti, Honda to Renault, almost all the major carmakers are offering heavy discounts for the month of April 2021. There are also special offers and benefits being offered on the purchase of small cars and hatchbacks such as Renault Kwid, Maruti Baleno and Hyundai Santro. Here's the list of top discounts being rolled out on cars this month.

Renault Kwid 1.0-litre:

Renault recorded a 278% growth in terms of Year-on-Year sales last mo, and now to keep the momentum rolling, the French automaker has announced a slew of new discounts on its cars for April. Its popular entry-level car - Kwid is currently being offered on a direct cash discount of 10,000, along with an exchange bonus of 20,000. Moreover, there is also a corporate discount available amounting 10,000, but these benefits are limited only to the 1.0-litre variants. On the other hand, a loyalty bonus of 10,000 is being offered on all Kwid variants.

Apart from the Kwid, Renault is also showering discounts on its models such as the Triber, Kiger and Duster SUV.

Honda City:

Honda is offering discounts and benefits on the purchase of its all-new fifth-generation City sedan. It is currently available for purchase with an exchange bonus of 10,000 on all variants. In addition, there is also a 5,000 loyalty bonus for its existing customers. But there are no benefits available on the previous fourth-generation City for April.

Similar benefits are also being offered on other Honda cars such as the Amaze compact sedan and WR-V.

Maruti Baleno:

The Maruti Baleno is being offered with total benefits up to 33,000. The amount includes a cash discount of up to 20,000, an exchange bonus of 10,000 and a corporate discount of 3,000. These benefits are applicable to the base-spec Sigma variant of the Baleno hatchback. On the other hand, there is no cash discount on Baleno’s CVT variants.

Other Maruti cars such as the Igniz, Ciaz XL-6 and S-Cross are also available at similar discounts.

Hyundai Santro:

Hyundai Motor India has announced benefits up to 35,000 on the purchase of its tallboy hatchback - Santro. This amount includes up to 20,000 of a direct cash discount, and up to 10,000 of exchange bonus. In addition to that, there's also a corporate discount of 5,000 being offered on the purchase of Santro.

Tata Nexon and Harrier SUVs:

Tata's B-segment compact SUV – Nexon's diesel variant is up for grabs with an exchange benefit of 15,000. On the other hand, Harrier’s Camo, Dark Edition, XZ+, and XZA+ can be bought with an exchange bonus of 40,000. Other trims of the Harrier SUV are available with a cash discount and exchange benefit of 25,000 and 40,000, respectively.

Mahindra XUV300 and XUV500 SUVs:

Customers can reap out total benefits of up to 44,500 on the purchase of Mahindra's compact SUV - XUV300 in April. This amount includes a direct cash discount of 10,000, an exchange bonus of 25,000 and a corporate discount of 4,500.

The bigger XUV500 is available with rather heavy discounts. Mahindra is offering benefits up to 85,800 on the purchase of XUV500. This includes up to 36,800 of cash discount, an exchange bonus of up to 25,000 and a corporate discount of 9,000.

Note: Offers and discounts may vary depending upon the dealer location.

