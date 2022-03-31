Formula One cars to race through Las Vegas streets in 2023: Details here

The Formula One cars are expected to hit over 342 kmph speed on the longest straights in Las Vegas and the race will consist of 50 laps.

The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix is going to be a seminal moment for Formula One, as it will be the first time the F1 cars will race through the Las Vegas streets. The FIA has decided that there will be a third race in the US. This will take place on a Saturday night in 2023 November on a dedicated street circuit on the las Vegas strip. This circuit will be 6.12 km long and consist of three main straights and 14 corners as well.

(Also read: Ferrari introduces new red paint scheme inspired by its 2022 F1 car)

The Formula One race cars are expected to hit more than 342 kmph speed there on the longest straights and the race will consist of 50 laps. This will be the third race in the US after Texas and Miami events. The decision of a third race in the US and on the Las Vegas streets comes on the back of the fast increasing popularity of Formula One in the United States.

The full calendar for the 2023 season is yet to be announced. Hence, it isn't known if the Las Vegas Grand Prix will replace any existing event on the calendar or stretch the schedule even further.

Speaking about this decision, Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula One, said that this is an incredible moment for F1 that demonstrates huge appeal and growth of the sport with a third race in the US.

“Las Vegas is a destination known around the world for its excitement, hospitality, thrills, and of course, the famous Strip. There is no better place for Formula 1 to race than in the global entertainment capital of the world and we cannot wait to be here next year. I want to thank everyone who helped deliver this event, especially Governor Sisolak, the Clark County Commission, Steve Hill at the LVCVA, and our local partners," Domenicali further added.

First Published Date: