Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Cars Ford plans to separate EV business to increase valuation like Tesla: Reports

Ford plans to separate EV business to increase valuation like Tesla: Reports

Ford Motor aims to produce 600,000 EVs annually in two years and generate as much as half its sales from battery-powered vehicles by 2030.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Feb 2022, 09:27 AM
Ford F-150 Lightning is the US carmaker's first electric pickup truck.

Ford Motor is planning to separate its EV business from its legacy ICE vehicle business in coming days. According to a report from Bloomberg, the Michigan auto giant hopes to ‘earn the sort of investor respect enjoyed by Tesla’ as well as other pure EV makers.

The reports says that Jim Farley, CEO at Ford Motor, wants to separate EV business to generate valuation like Tesla has over the years.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric|Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric|Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev
Electric|Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Figo
1194 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Aspire
1194 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.24 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

US-based Tesla, world's largest manufacturer of electric vehicles, currently enjoys a market value close to $1 trillion.

According to the report, Ford may not split the company. It might go for internal rejig to come up with a separate EV unit. “We are focused on our Ford+ plan to transform the company and thrive in this new era of electric and connected vehicles. We have no plans to spin off our battery electric-vehicle business or our traditional ICE business," an email sent by Ford said.

“Running a successful ICE business and a successful BEV business are not the same," Farley said. “I’m really excited about the company’s commitment to operate the businesses as they should be. The EV business is fundamentally different in the customers it attracts, the way its products are built and the engineering and design talent that must be hired. We’re not seeking half measures. We’re done with incremental change. We have a clear plan, a bias for action and a whatever-it-takes mindset."

Ford has invested $30 billion till 2025 to step up its EV push. The carmaker plans to spend up to $20 billion by 2030 to convert factories to manufacture plug-in cars. The carmaker has increased the production of two of its EVs - the Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 Lightning pickup truck. It aims to produce 600,000 EVs annually in two years and generate as much as half its sales from battery-powered vehicles by 2030.

First Published Date: 19 Feb 2022, 09:27 AM IST
TAGS: Ford Ford Motor Ford Mustang Ford Mustang Mach-E Mustang Mach-E Ford F-150 Ford F-150 Lightning Electric car Electric vehicle Tesla
Related Stories
Volkswagen plans new EV factory, aims to push overall output
18 Feb 2022
Lamborghini plans to continue with ICE cars beyond 2030 despite EV push
12 Feb 2022
Audi gets green signal for $3.3 billion electric vehicle JV with FAW in China
15 Feb 2022
Tesla CEO Elon Musk admits it was 'idiotic' to stop making old Model X in 2020
13 Feb 2022
Elon Musk owes tax bill worth $11 billion but Tesla will pay no tax. Know why
13 Feb 2022
General Motors to resume Chevrolet Bolt EV production in April after long hiatus
16 Feb 2022
Nissan to invest $500 million to revamp US assembly plant
18 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS