Ford Mustang Mach-E is now quicker with upgraded GT Performance Edition

Ford Motor has come up with an upgraded version of its popular Mustang pony car. The electric version of the car now gets a Performance Edition added to the portfolio, which promises to be both more powerful and quicker.

The new Performance Edition of the Mustang Mach-E can produce maximum power of 480 hp and 860 Nm of maximum torque. The new Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition delivers more grip and better handling by drawing more power from its battery pack and targets an EPA-estimated range of 235 miles (around 378 kms).

Ford claims the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition can sprint from zero to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds, making an already-fast electric pony even quicker.

“We already pushed the envelope by creating an electric vehicle with the pony badge, so it’s only natural that we push it even further," said Darren Palmer, global director, battery electric vehicles, Ford Motor Company. “Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition not only gives you the added performance you expect from the GT name, but accentuates the thrill with the responsiveness of an all-electric powertrain."

Besides the performance upgrades, there are several other changes to the new edition of the Mustang Mach-E. It now features 19-inch front brakes with red-painted Brembo calipers as well as 20-inch machined-face Ebony Black-painted pockets paired with 245/45R20 Pirelli summer tyres and MagneRide damping that helps to improve handling performance.

The front seats are Ford Performance-sculpted with Performance Gray ActiveX material featuring metallic stitching and unique Miko perforated reflective inserts. The instrument panel is enhanced by a unique aluminium applique, while the rear of the vehicle sports a Performance Edition GT badge.

Both Mustang Mach-E GT and Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition will be available in signature Mustang colors including Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, Dark Matter Gray Metallic, Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Star White Metallic Tri-Coat, Grabber Blue Metallic, Shadow Black, Iconic Silver Metallic and Space White Metallic.

Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition are expected to be available to customers in the second half of 2021.