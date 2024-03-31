Ford files a small SUV patent targeting emerging markets. Will it come to India?

Ford has been a subject of keen interest lately due to speculation surrounding its return to India. Although the US-based car manufacturer has not confirmed any plans for a comeback, recent developments involving its cars in the country have sparked rumors. Reports suggest that there may be positive news about Ford's return in the coming months.

Ford is gearing up for a comeback in the Indian market with the launch of a new small SUV, tailored to meet the changing demands of Indian consumers.

Among the models expected to generate significant anticipation is the Endeavour. However, Ford is also likely to rely on a new compact SUV to bolster its market presence. A previously filed patent image in India has provided a glimpse of the new car's design, further reinforcing the notion that the automaker is gearing up to re-establish its footprint in India, following the cancellation of its plan to sell its Chennai plant in Tamil Nadu to the JSW Group.

Once launced the new Ford compact SUV will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and Honda Elevate.

What’s in store for India?

In a move aligned with Ford's recent offerings for the Chinese market, the upcoming small SUV features a distinct front fascia highlighted by horizontally stacked LED daytime running lights (DRLs) seamlessly integrated into a bold front grille. The main headlamps sport a vertically shaped design, positioned lower down and outboard, enhancing its visual appeal.

The SUV's rugged aesthetic is further accentuated by black wheel arch cladding, complemented by sculpted lower doors, pronounced rear haunches, and a contrasting black roof. Although images of the rear are not yet available, it is expected to follow the design language seen in Ford's latest Endevour and Explorer SUVs.

Inside the cabin, Ford is expected to elevate the in-car experience with the use of premium materials. Significant enhancements are anticipated, promising a more refined look and feel. Expected features include a prominent infotainment touchscreen display, digital instrument cluster, 360-degree camera, wireless charging, and compatibility with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, depending on the chosen specification and trim level.

Initially, there was speculation that the subcompact SUV, as part of the joint venture announced in 2018 between Ford and Mahindra, would be based on Ford's VX-772 platform, with Mahindra's 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. In return, Mahindra would receive its version of the SUV. However, recent speculation suggests a partial revision of this plan in favour of an all-Ford powertrain and platform configuration. There are also indications that a diesel powertrain option could be under consideration.

Ford exited the Indian market in 2021 due to poor sales, resulting in a $2 billion loss, completing the exit process in 2022. This move was a significant setback for the country's manufacturing sector, with several other auto OEMs like Chevrolet and Datsun also discontinuing their operations in India.

