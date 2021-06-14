Top Sections
Hyundai Alcazar will be positioned above Hyundai Creta in the lineup.

Five key things to know about Hyundai Alcazar

2 min read . 05:43 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Hyundai Alcazar will be launched on June 18 and will compete with rivals like Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV500.
  • The Hyundai Alcazar is expected to be priced between 15-19 lakh (ex-showroom).

The craze for SUVs in India is witnessing the emergence of a new segment, the three-row SUVs. This is a segment where several automakers are trying to grab a significant chunk with their new products.

The latest entrant in the three-row SUV segment will be the Hyundai Alcazar. Set to launch on June 18, Hyundai Alcazar SUV will compete with rivals such as the new Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV500 and MG Hector Plus.

Hyundai has officially unveiled the SUV ahead of its launch. Here are the five key facts about the upcoming SUV.

1

Looks like Creta's big brother

The Hyundai Alcazar SUV gets contemporary design language of the South Korean automaker. It looks similar to the very successful new generation Hyundai Creta. Both the Alcazar and Creta come withvisual similarities courtesy to the front grille, headlamps, taillights, LED daytime running lights and alloy wheel design. There are some distinctive design elements also that differentiate the large three-row SUV from Creta.

2

Wide range of colour options

Available in three different trim options Prestige, Platinum and Signature, the Hyundai Alcazar will be available in six single-tone and two dual-tone colour options. The single-tone colour options are Phantom Black, Polar White, Starry Night, Taiga Brown, Titan Grey and Typhoon Silver. The dual tone colour choices on the other hand are - Polar White with Phantom Black roof and Titan Grey with Phantom Black roof.

3

What's inside the cabin?

The cabin of the Hyundai Alcazar comes with ample space and comfort for the occupants courtesy to its larger size and spacious three-row seating alignment. Also, the SUV gets a wide range of features inside the cabin. These include a 10.25-inch touchscreen digital display, Hyundai BlueLink, 8-speaker Bose sound system, auto healthy air purifier with AQI display, voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, 64 colours ambient lighting, 8-way adjustable power-assisted driver seat etc.

The SUV also gets a front row seatback table with retractable cup-holder and IT device holder, front row sliding sun visor, rear window sunshade and second-row one-touch tip and tumble seats. The SUV will be available in both six and seven-seater options.

4

Two engines and two transmissions

Hyundai Alcazar SUV will be available with two engine options. There will be a 2.0-litre petrol engine that is available with Hyundai Tucson. This engine produces 152 hp power and 191 Nm torque. The diesel variant will get the same 1.5-litre motor as Creta, which churns out 115 hp power and 250 Nm torque. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed automatic unit.

5

First Hyundai car in India to get 18-inch wheels

Hyundai Alcazar SUV will be the first car from the South Korean brand in India to get 18-inch wheels. The 18-inch alloy wheels come in diamond-cut petal design. However, this 18-inch wheel will be available only in the top-spec trim.

