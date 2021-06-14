Five key things to know about Hyundai Alcazar

What's inside the cabin?
The cabin of the Hyundai Alcazar comes with ample space and comfort for the occupants courtesy to its larger size and spacious three-row seating alignment. Also, the SUV gets a wide range of features inside the cabin. These include a 10.25-inch touchscreen digital display, Hyundai BlueLink, 8-speaker Bose sound system, auto healthy air purifier with AQI display, voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, 64 colours ambient lighting, 8-way adjustable power-assisted driver seat etc.
The SUV also gets a front row seatback table with retractable cup-holder and IT device holder, front row sliding sun visor, rear window sunshade and second-row one-touch tip and tumble seats. The SUV will be available in both six and seven-seater options.