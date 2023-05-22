Ferrari 296 GTS supercar introduced in Delhi, runs at 330 kmph

Ferrari 296 GTS, based on the mid-rear-engine two-seater Spider concept, has been introduced in Delhi by Select cars, the official Ferrari importer in the national capital. The plug-in hybrid model is priced at ₹6.24 crore. The supercar gets a new engine type that flanks the marque's 8- and 12-cylinder power units - a new 663 cv 120° V6 coupled with an electric motor that is capable of churning out 122 kW (167 cv).

This marks the first time a six-cylinder engine will be installed on a Ferrai road car which delivers 830 cv total power output with an unparalleled performance and an innovative soundtrack. The name of the supercar is a combination of its total displacement (2.992 l) and a number of cylinders with the GTS acronym.

The 296 GTS' plug-in hybrid (PHEV) system delivers a 25km range in an all-electric eDrive mode. It can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds while going to 200 kmph will take a total of 7.6 seconds. Transmission duties are performed by 8-SPEED F1 DCT

