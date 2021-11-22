Elon Musk replies to Tesla Model 3 owner's complaint in three minutes

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is hyperactive on Twitter, the microblogging site. He is often seen interacting with Tesla enthusiasts, owners and other Tweeter users as well. In fact, Musk's Twitter account often acts like Tesla's own corporate communication department.

Recently, Musk gave the netizens another reason to be impressed with his responsiveness.

(Also Read: 404 error in cars? Tesla rushes to fix app problem that hit brakes on drive)

When a Tesla Model 3 owner from South Korea completed that he was unable to connect the electric compact sedan's system to his iPhone, Musk's reply came within three minutes with a brief response, “Checking…". Also, after five hours of his first reply, Musk came back with an update on the server error issue and shared what went wrong with the Tesla app.

The Model 3 owner was bemused with Musk's promptness and even replied to the Tesla CEO with a ‘Thank you, Elon’ after this. Netizens too praised Tesla CEO's prompt responsiveness to the concerns of Tesla owners.

The Model 3 owner was bemused with Musk's promptness and even replied to the Tesla CEO with a ‘Thank you, Elon’ after this. Netizens too praised Tesla CEO's prompt responsiveness to the concerns of Tesla owners.

|#+|

The software issue was a global one detected on Friday and several Tesla owners were unable to start their vehicles using the special app for their EVs.Some of the Tesla owners even started complaining that they were receiving messages of a service error.

Tesla cars can be operated using a keycard, but many of the owners prefer using the dedicated app, as it promises more convenience to them. Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce that the fault in the software had been rectified. "Functionality should be coming back online now. Looks like we may have accidentally increased verbosity of network traffic," Musk tweeted. he also said, “Apologies, we will take measures to ensure this doesn't happen again."

Tesla ranks pretty high among the global automakers when it comes to customer satisfaction surveys. However, lately, there are several reports of quality concerns emerging for the Tesla EVs from many markets. The automaker though claims that it monitors the problems and addresses them swiftly.