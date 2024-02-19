Dacia Spring EV facelift, Renault Kwid-based EV, to be revealed on February 21

French carmaker Dacia, the sister brand of Renault, has announced the updated Spring EV will be revealed on February 21, 2024. The new Dacia Spring EV is a pocket-sized hatchback, which Indian users will find all too familiar considering it is based on the Renault Kwid. Dacia already retails the Spring EV in several markets globally and the facelifted version will bring comprehensive cosmetic and feature updates to the electric offering.

The 2024 Dacia Spring EV facelift is expected to arrive with new design cues borrowed from the latest generation Duster. Expect to see angular headlamps, a new grille and a revised rear. The teaser shows the profile will remain largely unchanged on the model and the electric hatch will retain its compact proportions.

Apart from the exterior changes, expect the Dacia Spring EV facelift to get a revised interior including a new dashboard and steering wheel design, while the upgrades will also include a new touchscreen infotainment system and an updated UI. Dacia is also likely to make improvements to the battery and motor, which should make way for better range and performance. However, the company has yet to confirm the specifications.

The current-spec Dacia Spring EV comes with a 26.8 kWh battery pack promising a range of 230 km on a single charge. The model gets a single electric motor tuned for 43 bhp and 125 Nm of peak torque, while the battery can be charged from 0-80 per cent in less than an hour with fast charging support up to 30 kW.

The Dacia Spring EV started life as the Renault K-ZEV concept, which was also showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. The electric Kwid has been under consideration for India for a while now and is expected to be one of the two electric models earmarked for the country in the coming years. Renault will also bring the new generation Duster to India in 2025, marking its return to the highly popular compact SUV segment.

