Despite less risk of fire, an electric scooter fire's intensity could be much higher
Following some easy but useful tips can reduce risk of fire in an electric scooter
Avoid parking the electric scooter under direct sunlight or in hot suroundings
Park the EV under a shade or in a cool and well ventilated place
Avoid charging the battery of the electric scooter immediately after riding
Start charging the battery of the EV at least after 30 minutes of riding
Always use the original battery and charger
Using aftermarket battery or charger is tempting because of cost factor, but can be dangerous for safety
Protect the battery from physical damages