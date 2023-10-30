Electric scooters are less flammable than ICE models, but not immune to fire risks

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 30, 2023

Despite less risk of fire, an electric scooter fire's intensity could be much higher

Following some easy but useful tips can reduce risk of fire in an electric scooter

Check these tips that can be useful to prevent an electric scooter catching fire

Avoid parking the electric scooter under direct sunlight or in hot suroundings

Park the EV under a shade or in a cool and well ventilated place

Avoid charging the battery of the electric scooter immediately after riding

Start charging the battery of the EV at least after 30 minutes of riding

Always use the original battery and charger

Using aftermarket battery or charger is tempting because of cost factor, but can be dangerous for safety

Protect the battery from physical damages
