Five possible reasons that impact a car key fob's remote functions

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Think about a situation. You are all geared up for a road trip this winter and suddenly tragedy strikes. Your car's key fob is not working. While conventional keys come with a simple mechanism, the modern cars that come with key fobs get electronic elements inside. A fault in that could be because of a problem with the electrical system or anything else. While the key fobs with remote buttons allow the driver to lock and unlock the car without entering the key into the key console, a problematic key fob could restrict him or her from doing that. This is not something really problematic, but reduces the convenience for the driver and consumes a bit more time.
Have you ever thought about why a car key fob may not work? Here are a couple of possible reasons that may have impacted your car key fob, rendering it non-functional.
One of the most common reasons behind the remote buttons of a car key fob not working could be a discharged battery. Usually, the car key fobs come equipped with non-rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. Once the charge reduces, the key fob may start malfunctioning and if the battery is completely discharged, you have to lock and unlock the car manually, as it will render the remote buttons non-functional. In such cases, replacing the battery with a new one is the solution.
If the car key fob is not working even after replacing the battery, it may be because of broken battery connector terminals. Take apart the remote of the key fob to check if the battery connecter terminals are damaged. Repairing any loose or damaged connector terminals may resolve the issue. This process is as simple as soldering them back into their designated place.
If a car key fob is still not working after you replace the batteries, the problem may not be with the key fob itself, but with the car's lock. Check the car's lock system if there is any issue with the latches on the car doors. A broken lock component could render the car key fob non-functional. It is better to get the car's lock system examined by a professional and repair it if necessary.
One of the possible reasons behind the non-functionality of a car key fob could be broken buttons. Most car key fob remote controls come with rubberized buttons, which can become loose or worn out over time. This results in a lack of contact between the button and the designated pressure points. It can be fixed at home by taking apart the remote, removing the buttons, cleaning them and reassembling them. If the buttons don't work even after that, you may need to get a new remote key fob.
A damaged car key fob could result in the non-functionality of the remote locking and unlocking system. Damage to the car key fob can occur due to normal wear and tear, which takes place due to repeated use. Besides that, water, dust, blunt force, and scratches on the circuit board could also damage the key fob.