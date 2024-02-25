Bugatti Bolide wears biggest-ever carbon brakes, measures a whopping 15.3 inches

Bugatti has claimed that its track-only Bolide hypercar wears the world's biggest-ever brakes, measuring 15.3 inches. The hypercar manufacturer based out of France claims that the incredibly fast Bugatti Bolide which comes powered by a gargantuan 1,801 bhp power on tap, requires some serious braking force to reel it in and the massive Brembo carbon brakes come promising that stopping power.

The car manufacturer claimed that stopping power for the track-focused hypercar comes from a carbon-carbon setup with eight-piston mono-block callipers in front and six-piston callipers at the back. Each of these brakes comes made with nickel-coated aluminium. The automaker also claims that all four clampers grip 15.3-inch carbon discs. However, the front wheels get slightly thicker brake pads and rotors.

Bugatti revealed the Bolide for the first time back in 2020 and showcased it at multiple car shows where it hogged the limelight. The automaker even raced it up the hill at Goodwood. Now, Bugatti recently took the Bolide hypercar to Imola, which is officially known as the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari to perform wet-weather testing. In order to make the Bugatti Bolide an extreme machine capable of handling all climates, the hypercar manufacturer took the 1,451 kg weighing mean machine generating 1,801 bhp power running in the rain, which sounds like sheer madness.

Bugatti is slated to commence customer deliveries of the Bolide hypercar sometime in 2024. Only 40 units of this car will be built, each with a price tag of approximately $4 million.

Speaking about the braking system of Bugatti Bolide, Brembo's Chief Operating Officer Mario Almondo said that developing the braking system was a unique and very exciting challenge for the performance division of Brembo. “We had to re-engineer the entire system to cope with the incredible yet demanding characteristics and power of the car," he said.

